



Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic fancies a move to Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer, the Croatian midfielder was of the view that he might get an offer.

Former Real Madrid star David Beckham is the owner of the newly found Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

With David Beckham, the owner of newly founded MLS club Inter Miami, Rakitic mentioned that he might be getting an offer soon.

“Maybe Beckham will call me,” he joked to ESPN.





“You can really see that football is gaining more and more attention every year in the United States.

“I think it is really special to see the possibility of how football can continue to rise.

“Now you can watch an MLS game and say ‘oh yes, I want to see it.’”

Rakitic is also touted for a possible return to his former side Sevilla.

Rakitic has been severally linked away from Camp Nou with the host of other players in Barcelona considering an exit from the club this summer.