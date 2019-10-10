<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele will miss the upcoming clash for the La Liga Champions including the clash against Real Madrid in the El-Clasico.

Dembele was shown a red card and subsequently slammed with a two-ban for his comment to referee Mateu Lahoz during their 4-0 win over Sevilla in their last outing in the La Liga at the Camp Nou.

The competition committee has confirmed that the Frenchman’s suspension will be for two games, which means he will miss the matches against Eibar and Los Blancos on October 26.

Dembele was sent off at the weekend for telling referee Lahoz that he is “very bad”.