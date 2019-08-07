<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has aimed a sly dig at Real Madrid for their custom of dropping all domestic titles to focus on UEFA Champions League.

The outspoken defender was of the view that Barcelona deserve to be the Champions for winning the La Liga with a massive 15-point difference, beating the likes of Valencia, Sevilla, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the process.

“Winning La Liga is overlooked because we win it with a 15-point difference, and we have to add value to it, because we have to beat Valencia, Sevilla, Madrid and Atlético in it, and they are winning Champions or Europa League titles. Maybe we should stop caring about La Liga and the Copa del Rey, just like other teams do, but we don’t like to play ‘Russian roulette’, we like to get to work from Day One. Hopefully, we will be able to lift all of those titles,” Piqué added.

Barcelona will start their La Liga title defence with a trip to San Mames to face Athletic Bilbao on the 16th of August.