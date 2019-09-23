<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A new report from Spain has claimed that the Barcelona squad are ‘losing faith’ in Ernesto Valverde following their defeat to Granada at the weekend.

The Blaugrana went down 2-0 in Andalusia on Saturday, the third away game in LaLiga this season in which they have failed to win.

It’s seen Barça slip to eighth in the table after five games with Lionel Messi and co already four points behind rivals Real Madrid.

And now a story in ESPN has claimed that the squad are rapidly turning on Valverde and that “a number of Barcelona players have begun to lose confidence” in the coach.

They cite a source “close to the dressing room” who insists that the team are worried they are “playing without intensity”.

However, ESPN have also spoken to a source close to president Josep Maria Bartomeu who has reiterated that the board will back Valverde and that only an extended run of bad results would see him sacked.