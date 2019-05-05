Top (L-R) Barcelona’s French defender Clement Lenglet, Barcelona’s Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, Barcelona’s Spanish defender Gerard Pique and bottom (L-R) Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s Brazilian midfielder Arthur, Barcelona’s Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo, Barcelona’s Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona’s Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez and Barcelona’s Spanish defender Jordi Alba pose before the UEFA Champions league first leg quarter-final football match between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 10, 2019. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Barcelona publish the list of players who will travel to Liverpool on Monday to take part in the return leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Ousmane Dembele has picked up a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play another game this season. Thus, the young Frenchman will stay at home and will not help his team at Anfield.

Every other player has been included in the 23-man squad. Even Rafinha who is still injured will join his teammates on the flight to England.

Two Barcelona B players Moussa Wague and Inaki Pena accompany the senior squad too.

