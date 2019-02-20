



Emmanuel Boateng has joined Dalian Yifang from Levante for a reported fee of €11million.

The deal for the 22-year-old Ghana international was confirmed by Levante in a statement on Wednesday.

“Levante would like to thank Emmanuel Boateng for his work and commitment during all this time and wish him luck for his new professional period,” the release read.

Boateng scored seven times in 41 LaLiga appearances, most notably hitting a hat-trick in a blistering performance against Barcelona last May, where a 5-4 victory for Levante ended the Catalans’ hopes of an unbeaten league season.

He follows Napoli great Marek Hamsik in moving to Dalian Yifang during this transfer window.

Choi Kang-hee’s side, who finished 11th in the Chinese Super League last season, begin their 2019 campaign against Henan Jianye on March 3.