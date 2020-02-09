<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United could reportedly sign former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho for cheap ahead of what can only be described as a crucial summer.

Whether it’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge or Mauricio Pochettino in charge, fans will want to see massive improvements in terms of squad development.

United may or may not end the campaign in a top-four spot but it’s unlikely supporters will settle for less next year.

Fans are already losing patience, not just with the inconsistent form but also with a board who have been frustratingly slow in helping revolutionise a squad lacking in quality.





The talented Brazilian would certainly add that but his former ties with Liverpool does bring into question the possibility of such a deal.

According to the Express, Coutinho has been told he can leave for £77m this summer as the Catalans are desperate to offload the out of form star.

It’s a huge price reduction in terms of what the Spanish giants spent to bring him on board in the first place.

However, with Manchester United recently completing the signing of Bruno Fernandes, bringing in Coutinho does seem like the type of move Solskjaer would make.

Nonetheless, for the time being, it remains a possibility and given United’s struggles in the transfer market, it’s one they can’t afford to rule out entirely.