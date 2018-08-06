Barcelona Football Club on Monday announced it has signed Chile international, Arturo Vidal, from German side, Bayern Munich, on a 3 year contract.

Before the official confirmation of his move to Camp Nou, it was widely reported that Vidal was nearing a move to Italian side Inter Milan instead, he opted to play in La Liga for Spanish champions Barcelona.

“Happy. To be honest, I am very happy. I am looking forward to starting training with my team-mates, to wearing such a famous shirt, and to doing important things here.

“It is a dream. I hope to achieve my objectives. I am here to win all the trophies available and I will give everything on the pitch to achieve this.” Vidal said in a statement on the club’s website.

Vidal also said he is excited to be at the club where he would play alongside the best players in the world.

“….Winning everything. During the three-year contract, I hope we can win everything we play for. I am excited to play with Messi, Suárez, Sergio Busquets… they are all great players.”

The 31-year-old will fill the void of the departing Brazilian box-to-box midfielder Paulinho who left the Nou Camp to rejoin Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande on loan in July.

Vidal joined Bayern Munich from Italian side Juventus in 2015 for a fee in the region of £32m, signed by former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

During his time in Bavaria, Vidal won three consecutive Bundesliga titles and the DFB Pokal in his opening season.

While playing for Juventus he won four consecutive Serie A titles, winning the Coppa Italia in his final season and finished as runner-up in the Champions League in 2015 – losing to Barcelona.