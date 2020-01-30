<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona is in search of the striker and the Camp Nou directors are prepared to sign former Southampton striker Duncan Tadic.

Tadic has rewritten his history and has gone to be one of the best strikers in the Dutch League as he scored 38 goals across all competitions and this season he has 11 already.





His resurgence has attracted the likes of Barcelona and the 31-year-old is tipped to fill Luis Suarez’s shoe at the Camp Nou, following the injury that would keep the Uruguayan out for four months.

The Serbian will be hoping to reunite with his former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong at Camp Nou if Barcelona trigger the deal.