Barcelona signed Dutch full-back Mike van Beijnen on a two-year deal, the LaLiga champions announced on Thursday.
Van Beijnen’s contract runs through to 2021, with the 20-year-old’s deal including a €100million buyout clause.
He arrives on a free transfer from NAC Breda and will link up with Barcelona B for the 2019-20 season.
Van Beijnen, who also spent time with Eredivisie giants PSV and Willem II, is reportedly the son of Frenkie de Jong’s agent Ali Dursun.
Netherlands star De Jong agreed a €75m move to Barcelona from Dutch champions Ajax in January.
The 22-year-old midfielder is preparing for his first pre-season with Ernesto Valverde’s side.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]