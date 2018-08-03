Barcelona has completed the signing of 31-year-old midfielder, Arturo Vidal, from Bayern Munich after the Chilean agreed to the terms with the Catalan club.

According to reports, Barca has stolen a march on Inter Milan, who had previously been hot favourites to land the signature of the box-to-box midfielder, with a last-minute bid worth somewhere in the region of €30m.

Vidal has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A this summer after spending three seasons in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Having previously spent time at Juventus, both Milan teams had been vying for the Chilean’s signature, with Inter Milan leading the race until recently.

Instead, Inter will reportedly turn their attention to Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder, Luka Modric.

This is the second time this summer that Barcelona has swooped in to capture a player on the brink of signing for an Italian team.

Vidal will add resolve and stability to Barcelona’s midfield as they look to make a run in the Champions League this season.

His box-to-box style could free up more creative players such as Coutinho and Messi, allowing them to stay further up the pitch and pressurise the opposition’s defense throughout the upcoming season.