



Barcelona have covered the players’ outstanding wages.

According to the journalist Helena Condis, on February 2 the player received what they were owed based on the wage reductions and deferrals they had agreed with the club.

The players received their salaries in two payments, the first in December and the second in June.





The first payment has taken two months to arrive and now we have to wait until June to see if the players will get the rest of what they are owed this season.

The squad had accepted a reduction worth a total of 122 million euros this season and a deferral worth another 50 million over the next three years.