Barcelona set a date for Xavier Hernandez signing

Barcelona will close the signing of Xavi Hernandez between Wednesday and Thursday. Yuste and Alemany will finally meet with Al Sadd after the match against Al Duhail.

The signing of Xavi Hernandez by Barcelona is on the verge of happening. Although Joan Laporta has not travelled to Qatar in the end, the battle has been won by the Catalan club against Al Sadd.

The Qatari side had requested the presence of the Barcelona president to negotiate the departure of their coach. In fact, they are asking for a consideration of one million euros for his absence.

In addition, he was not going to receive the delegation formed by Rafa Yuste, the club’s sporting vice-president, and Mateu Alemany, football director.

Finally, according to ‘Sport’, Al Sadd will meet with the representatives of Barcelona. They will do so after the match they will play this Wednesday against Al Duhail.

In this way, one of the requests of the Qatari club will be fulfilled. Xavi Hernandez had to be there until Wednesday to coach the last game before the break until December.

It will be this Wednesday or Thursday when the return of Xavi Hernandez to Barcelona can be announced. The new coach would arrive at the weekend and would be unveiled on Monday.

Xavi will sign for the remainder of the season plus two more seasons. He will also take a significant salary cut compared to what he earns at Al Sadd due to the delicate situation of Barcelona’s coffers.