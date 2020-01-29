<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona is prepared to launch a bid for Lionel Messi’s target, Lautaro Martinez, before the deadline day.

The Inter Milan attacker has been recommended by Barcelona captain Messi and he has been on the radar of the La Liga Champions since Messi’s recommendation.

Luis Suarez’s injury has opened the door for Barcelona to bring in a replacement for the injured Uruguayan who would be sidelined for the next four months.





The Argentine forward is aware of Barcelona’s interest but he is yet to consent, but if he does, the La Liga Champions will table a bid to Inter Milan for a possible deal to sign the attacker before the close of the winter transfer market.

Barcelona will be up against Leganes in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.