<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona will sell up to 10 players this summer to raise money for their big-money transfers, Marca reports.

Ajax midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, is already due to arrive in a £67million transfer and the Spanish champions are also seeking to add his teammate, Matthijs de Ligt, in a £65million deal.

Antoine Griezmann’s announcement this week that he will leave Atletico Madrid on July 1 by paying his £105million release clause, looks set to take him to Camp Nou.

However, Barca cannot splash over £250million this summer as the club have little in the way of funds to pay.

As such, decisions have been made to part with 10 players this summer, in a bid to raise over £200million.

Chief among them is Philippe Coutinho, who has largely disappointed since his club record move from Liverpool 17 months ago, and the club wants at least £90million for the Brazilian.

De Ligt’s arrival means France’s World Cup-winning defender, Samuel Umtiti, will be allowed to leave.

Barca are ready to sell for £50million despite Umtiti having no intention of leaving.