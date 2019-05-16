Barcelona will sell up to 10 players this summer to raise money for their big-money transfers, Marca reports.
Ajax midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, is already due to arrive in a £67million transfer and the Spanish champions are also seeking to add his teammate, Matthijs de Ligt, in a £65million deal.
Antoine Griezmann’s announcement this week that he will leave Atletico Madrid on July 1 by paying his £105million release clause, looks set to take him to Camp Nou.
However, Barca cannot splash over £250million this summer as the club have little in the way of funds to pay.
As such, decisions have been made to part with 10 players this summer, in a bid to raise over £200million.
Chief among them is Philippe Coutinho, who has largely disappointed since his club record move from Liverpool 17 months ago, and the club wants at least £90million for the Brazilian.
De Ligt’s arrival means France’s World Cup-winning defender, Samuel Umtiti, will be allowed to leave.
Barca are ready to sell for £50million despite Umtiti having no intention of leaving.