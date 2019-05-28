<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona are ready to sack manager Ernesto Valverde after Champions League and Copa del Rey failure.

The 55-year-old Spanish coach future has been called into question following a run of three losses in five matches to conclude the 2018-19 campaign, including surrendered a 3-0 first-leg lead against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals and Copa del Rey final 2-1 defeat Valencia.

According to RAC1 claims that Barcelona are set to axe former Athletic Bilbao boss after two years in the hot seat at Camp Nou despite renewing his contract at the with Catalan giant a few months ago until June 2020.

The newspaper website also mentions that Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is the favourite to replace the former Valverde with Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman and Europa League specialist winning coach Unia Emery due to his record in knockout football, perfect for Barça’s Champions League ambitions.

Departing Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc are the other rumoured names in the frame.

Valverde has guided Barcelona to back-to-back league titles across his two league titles in charge but has come under pressure for these European failures.