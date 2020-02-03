<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona is set to rival Real Madrid for Nigerian attacker Victor Osimhen in the summer, as both La Liga top clubs battle for his signature.

Lille has been contacted by Real Madrid and Barcelona as they aim to add the Nigeria international to their squad in the coming season.

It is claimed that Real Madrid and Barcelona were in a last-minute race to sign the attacker from Lille before the close of the January transfer market in France.

Osimhen as been one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 and at 21 years old he still has lots to offer and with the new Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer policy of signing youngsters and develop them to a better player Osimhen fits the bills of both clubs.





Osimhen has been one of the best performers in Ligue 1 this season following his exploits with Lille, he has 11 goals in 21 appearances this season, a statistics that attracted the La Liga top teams.

Real Madrid and Barcelona’s recent transfer policy has created room to sign a striker like Osimhen and he could be loan back to his present club for developmental purposes, Real Madrid did something similar for Acraf Hakimi and Martin Odegaard, they were signed and loaned out to gain experience somewhere else.