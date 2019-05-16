Top (L-R) Barcelona’s French defender Clement Lenglet, Barcelona’s Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, Barcelona’s Spanish defender Gerard Pique and bottom (L-R) Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s Brazilian midfielder Arthur, Barcelona’s Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo, Barcelona’s Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona’s Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez and Barcelona’s Spanish defender Jordi Alba pose before the UEFA Champions league first leg quarter-final football match between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 10, 2019. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
Barcelona is set to rival Real Madrid for a world class midfielder when the summer transfer opens at the end of the current season.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to bring Paul Pogba to Santiago Bernabeu but according to report in Tuttosport says Barcelona is prepared to make £130million bid for the Manchester United midfielder.

Pogba fancies a move to Real Madrid following a poor campaign in Manchester United, which saw them miss out on a spot in next year’s Champions League.

Barcelona is willingly to offload Ivan Rakitic to fund the deal to sign Pogba but Real Madrid is in pole position to sign the World Cup winner.

