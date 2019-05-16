<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona is set to rival Real Madrid for a world class midfielder when the summer transfer opens at the end of the current season.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to bring Paul Pogba to Santiago Bernabeu but according to report in Tuttosport says Barcelona is prepared to make £130million bid for the Manchester United midfielder.

Pogba fancies a move to Real Madrid following a poor campaign in Manchester United, which saw them miss out on a spot in next year’s Champions League.

Barcelona is willingly to offload Ivan Rakitic to fund the deal to sign Pogba but Real Madrid is in pole position to sign the World Cup winner.