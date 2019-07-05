<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona has set price for Manchester United target, according to report.

The La Liga Champions are open to the deal of and are willing to listen to offer for Samuel Umtiti, the La Liga Champions has set a transfer fee of £54m for the France international.

Manchester United wants a move for Harry Maguire but the Leicester City board rejected a £70m bid for the England international.

The report in Le10Sport says that the Camp Nou outfit are prepared for the prospective move away for the World Cup-winning star from the Camp Nou, it was also reported that no club has come for the defender yet.

Manchester United interest in Maguire is dated back since last season when Jose Mourinho was in charge, the Old Trafford outfit is keen on signing the centre defender this summer.