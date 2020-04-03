<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona is prepared to offer Lautaro Martinez a huge pay rise to ensure he quits Inter Milan for Barcelona at the end of the current campaign.

The report in Tuttosport says that Barcelona is willing to offer Martinez a seven-year deal with an annual wage of €7m – €3m more than the renewal offer he has on the table from Inter.

The contract will consist of a five-year fixed arrangement with the option of two additional seasons until 2027.





The Argentine striker has a minimum release clause of €111m can only be activated until the middle of July.

Barcelona could also offer a player plus cash to smoothen the deal makeweights, with Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembélé, Philippe Coutinho and Nelson Semedo all potential candidates.

Barcelona is also in contention to bring back Neymar to La Liga as the Catalonia clubs are willing to pull the trigger to activate his release clause when the transfer window opens.