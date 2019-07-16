<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona is set for another marquee signing after they have completed the capture of Antoine Griezmann for £108m last week, according to report.

The La Liga Champions are eyeing a move for their former player Neymar in a deal that would involve players and cash to complete the move.

However, Paris Saint-Germain wants to make a profit from the sale of the Brazilian attacker whom they sign for a record-breaking deal of £198m in summer 2017.

The Ligue 1 Champions are demanding a sum of £270m but Barcelona want to involve a player in the deal to lower the market value of the Selecao attacker.

Neymar has made it clear that he does not wish to continue at the French capital and he has informed Paris Saint-Germain sporting director about his motive.

The Brazilian returned to training in France on Monday, one week after he was scheduled to report for pre-season duty.