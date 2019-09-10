<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona is prepared to go all out for Serie A star after failing to land Neymar in the just concluded summer transfer.

The Camp Nou outfit is prepared to sign Napoli Fabian Ruiz, according to report in Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona was keen on signing the Paris Saint-Germain star in the summer but their valuation falls short of the demand of the Ligue Champions and Neymar also wants to leave for Barcelona and manager Ernesto Valverde already has his eyes on their next target, though.

The youngster had a good season with Napoli last season and his performance has attracted the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It is also reported that Juventus is also monitoring the midfielder, he is valued £53m by Napoli.

Following an impressive 2016/17 loan spell at Elche, Nou Camp bigwigs snubbed the chance to sign him for just £5m.

“We did everything possible to sign Neymar. We didn’t offer any specific player in exchange. We did talk about exchanges but all the names were given by PSG.

“Without an exchange of players, the offer was to loan Neymar for a year with a mandatory purchase option at the end of the season.

“I know other clubs were also negotiating with PSG. At one point during the negotiations, Neymar asked PSG to only negotiate with Barca. He decided only to join Barca.

“Neymar did what he had to do, he told his club about his decision, he did everything possible, but this year he will play at PSG.