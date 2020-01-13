<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona has turned their attention to former Espanyol manager Mauricio Pochettino after Xavi Hernandez refused to take over the coaching job at the Camp Nou dugout.

Pochetinno is now considered to take over Ernesto Valverde’s role at Barcelona, according to the report in RAC1.

Xavi is not willing to quit the Al-Sadd at the moment but he could consider the move at the end of the season.





Pochettino is the option that is left on the table of Barcelona, the Argentine is not a fan of Barcelona and he recently claimed that he would never take charge of the club due to his connections with his former La Liga team Espanyol which is a local rival to Barcelona.

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs in November and he is yet to get a team to manage.