Barcelona have reportedly made peace with the fact that no club is going to pay their €120 million asking price for Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, having failed to have the impact expected in the Catalan capital.

He arrived from Liverpool in January 2018 in a deal worth up to €160m but struggled to establish himself, leading to his loan move to Bavaria.

Barça remain keen on offloading him permanently, according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim that they will take a huge hit on Coutinho to get him off the books.





The story states that no club official will admit it publicly but that they are now even willing to consider an offer between €80m-€90m to sell the ex-Inter man.

Bayern do have an option to make his move to Munich permanent for €120m but they have no intention of exercising that clause, per Bild.

Those in power at the Allianz Arena are unconvinced by his outings this season, particularly after a subpar showing in Bayern’s DFB Pokal win over Hoffenheim last time out.

It now remains to be seen whether any club will show interest in taking Coutinho at Barcelona’s latest discount.