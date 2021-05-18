Barcelona have secured a €500m loan from Goldman Sachs, with €100m arriving immediately to cover unpaid wages.

Like many of the clubs who had signed up to the Super League project, Barca are struggling financially in the wake of the COVID pandemic and in need of fresh funds.

President Joan Laporta has seemingly found the key with a loan worth €500m from American investment bank Goldman Sachs.





ESPN claim there will be €100m arriving immediately, so Barcelona can settle outstanding payments owed to players.

The club’s gross debt is said to now be almost €1.2 billion.

Sources told ESPN the situation with outstanding payments was so bad that the squad was preparing to take the matter to the Spanish Footballers’ Association.

Barcelona agreed with the players to defer payment of their wages during the pandemic, but even then struggled to keep to schedule.