



Neymar will be reunited with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, according to the Brazilian’s former agent and ex-Barcelona scout Andre Cury.

Cury spent a decade with Barcelona working as their Brazilian scout and played a key role in Neymar’s move to the Catalans in 2013.

After forging a fruitful partnership with Messi, with Barca winning La Liga in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and three straight Copa del Rey crowns, Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but Cury said the pair could be reunited.

Messi has been linked with a move away from Barcelona, including to PSG or Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but Cury said he felt the reunion would occur with the Catalans.





“Two years ago, Neymar formally asked me to return to Barcelona, we tried and we were really close to getting him out of Paris, but because of details, it didn’t happen,” Cury told Argentine outlet El Litoral.

“[New Barcelona president Joan] Laporta is the only one who can bring them back together again, Messi won’t leave Barcelona, he decided that his history is in Barcelona and I’m very clear on that.

“Neymar will play with Messi again, but in Barcelona.”

The 29-year-old Brazil international has enjoyed a successful three-and-a-half seasons in Paris, winning three Ligue 1 titles, numerous cups and finishing as 2019-20 Champions League runners-up, although injuries have affected his impact at times.

“Neymar has an open door at Barcelona, their fans know he made a mistake and even he recognised it sometime later,” Cury said.