Spanish giants Barcelona has sacked their manager Ernesto Valverde after the club’s poor run of results.

The Spanish Champions has seen appointed former Real Betis manager Quique Santien as his replacement with immidiate effect.

During his two-and-a-half years at the Nou Camp, Valverde has failed to win over the supporter after the club’s embarrassing elimination from UEFA Champions league in two consecutive seasons despite holding big advantage from the first leg in both occasions.





The Club has won just once from their last five matches including defeat to Athletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup last Thursday.

The Club’s hierarchies thought it is the right time to fire the former Athletico Bilbao man inorder to rescue their season.

Valverde has now become the first manager to be sacked by Barcelona mid-season since Louis van Gaal was dismissed in January 2003.

Meanwhile Setien, 61, who has managed Las Palmas and Real Betis will signed two year contract with the Catalan giants after club legends Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernandez turned down the job.