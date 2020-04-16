<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Reliable Catalunya Radio recently reported that Barcelona ruled out the signing of Neymar in the summer.

The reason is reported to be ‘because of the economic consequences’ of the Coronavirus.

The priority at the club is currently signing Lautaro Martinez and extending Messi’s contract.





Earlier, it was reported that Barcelona is willing to sign both the Brazilian and Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez. However, any sensible person would have understood that during such an economic crisis, this is almost impossible.

Earlier today, Neymar’s father told Sport that ‘Neymar is always the one who chooses which path to take’. Well this time, that does not seem to be the case.