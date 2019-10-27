<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona have reportedly identified Ronald Koeman as the number one choice to become their next head coach.

Ernesto Valverde has delivered back-to-back La Liga titles since arriving from Athletic Bilbao, but the Spaniard’s current deal will expire at the end of the season and a change is allegedly being planned.

According to AS, Koeman is seen as the ideal replacement at Camp Nou, with the 56-year-old likely to leave his position in charge of the Netherlands after Euro 2020.

Last week, Nico-Jan Hoogma, who is the sporting director of the Dutch Football Federation, revealed that Koeman was keen on becoming Barca’s head coach at some point in the future.

The Dutchman starred for the Catalan giants as a player between 1989 and 1995, winning four La Liga titles and the European Cup during his time at Camp Nou.

Koeman’s recent managerial experience at club level has come with Southampton and Everton, although he has also had spells in charge of Vitesse, Ajax, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia, AZ and Feyenoord.