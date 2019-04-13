<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona will rest Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets against Huesca in La Liga on Saturday ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United.

Barca host United in the second leg on Tuesday, and will take a 1-0 lead into the game at the Nou Camp.

But before they take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, they face Huesca, who are six points from safety at the bottom of La Liga with seven games to play.

They will do so without Messi and Busquets, who are being kept fresh for the visit of United, as well as several other first-team players.

Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique will be absent through suspension, while Sergi Roberto and Rafinha are injured. Ivan Rakitic will also miss the trip to Huesca through illness.

Barcelona are top of La Liga by 11 points with seven games to play, and are the clear favourites to claim their fourth title in five years.