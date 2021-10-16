Barcelona rejects Dani Alves free comeback

Barcelona has no intention to re-sign the club legend in the January transfer market. The Brazilian right-back left the club five years ago.

Dani Alves won’t sign for Barcelona despite being a free agent. The footballer was rumoured to reinforce Barcelona’s defence, the veteran full-back offered himself to the team and was willing to adapt his salary to Barca’s situation.

According to ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the club’s board, despite having an excellent relationship with the Olympic winner, has no intention of changing its strategy to sign young players with a future ahead. Barcelona will keep signing young promising players and promoting Barça B players.

Barcelona is short on the right-back position and Dani Alves is a free agent at the age of 38, after his controversial departure from Sao Paulo, which means that he could have joined for free.

The former Sevilla player is now closer to resume his career in Brazil. Alves left Barcelona in the 2015-16 season, winning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey on his last year. He then signed for Juventus, where he won many trophies and reached the Champions League final.

He only played in Italy for one year, as he joined his comrade Neymar at PSG, where he played at a good level for two seasons. Since 2019, Dani Alves has been one of the main stars in the Brazilian league, but his contract for Sau Paulo was terminated over unpaid wage row.