December 7 is now being suggested as the new date for the El Clasico between between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

The match initially scheduled for 26 October was postponed because of protests over the jailing of nine Catalan’s leaders by Spanish Supreme court.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the postponement of the blockbuster following four straight days of protests involving violent clashes with the security forces in the streets of Barcelona.

The RFEF further acted because a rally has been planned on the day of the match.

The option of Madrid’s home ground Santiago Bernabeu hosting the first leg of the clash was also rejected by both the sides with the option of delaying it to a different date being agreed to.

According to goal.com, December 18 was proposed as the new date of the clash which La Liga dismissed on the grounds of it being a weekday.

In all probability, December 7 may be the new date. A confirmation is expected by Monday, gaol.com reported.

The protests erupted after Spanish Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatists leaders to varying prison sentences for their role in the referendum held in 2017.

If the new date (December 7) is agreed to, it will be just three days before Barcelona face Inter Milan and five days before Real face Club Brugge in Belgium in their respective UEFA Champions League group stage matches.