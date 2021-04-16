



Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly been priced out of a move for Erling Braut Haaland because of the Borussia Dortmund striker’s wage demands.

The La Liga giants both held talks with the Norway international’s agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge earlier this month over a summer transfer.

However, Goal claims that Haaland’s €35m a year (£30m) salary could force Barca and Madrid to look elsewhere for a new striker.

The same report suggests that an unnamed English club recently walked away from early negotiations when it became apparent how much the 20-year-old expects to earn.





Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have each been linked with the former RB Leipzig frontman in recent weeks.

Haaland has 35 goals to his name this season, but he is on a seven-game drought without one for club or country since scoring twice against FC Koln on March 20.

Mino Raiola was recently quoted as saying he wants Haaland to be the first £1 million-a-week player, a stand which will definitely force some clubs without such financial muscle to vacate the front seat.