Real Madrid and Barcelona will battle it out this January to sign Milan Škriniar but the Inter defender won’t come cheap.
Škriniar has been a colossus for Antonio Conte’s side so far this season, building on his impressive first two years with the Nerazzurri.
The Slovakia international has been heavily linked with a move away from San Siro over the past 12 months, with Manchester United having had a €60m bid rejected over the summer.
But AS claim that Spain’s two biggest sides will join the fight to land Škriniar in January with both ear-marking the 24-year-old as their main defensive target.
Inter are thought to be willing to listen to offers for the centre-back but will only accept should they receive somewhere in the region of €120m – a fee that would be a record for a defender.