<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid and Barcelona will battle it out this January to sign Milan Škriniar but the Inter defender won’t come cheap.

Škriniar has been a colossus for Antonio Conte’s side so far this season, building on his impressive first two years with the Nerazzurri.

The Slovakia international has been heavily linked with a move away from San Siro over the past 12 months, with Manchester United having had a €60m bid rejected over the summer.

But AS claim that Spain’s two biggest sides will join the fight to land Škriniar in January with both ear-marking the 24-year-old as their main defensive target.

Inter are thought to be willing to listen to offers for the centre-back but will only accept should they receive somewhere in the region of €120m – a fee that would be a record for a defender.