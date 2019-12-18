Barcelona and Real Madrid drew 0-0 in a highly-charged Clasico on Wednesday against a background of Catalan independence protests.
The result kept Barcelona on top of La Liga after the first goalless draw between the two bitter rivals in 17 years.
However, outside the Camp Nou, police clashed with protesters with reports of dozens of people injured.
