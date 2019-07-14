Barcelona are prepared to offer three players plus cash to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.
That is the claim from German newspaper Bild, who say the Catalan giants will supply a list of four players for Paris Saint-Germain to choose from.
The quartet on offer are; Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti.
Bild add that Barcelona will also offer £116 million in cash to sweeten the deal for Neymar.
