Barcelona are prepared to offer three players plus cash to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

That is the claim from German newspaper Bild, who say the Catalan giants will supply a list of four players for Paris Saint-Germain to choose from.

The quartet on offer are; Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti.

Bild add that Barcelona will also offer £116 million in cash to sweeten the deal for Neymar.