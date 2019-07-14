Neymar has hinted that his future lies in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, despite speculation regarding a move to Real Madrid continuing to bubble away in the background.

Barcelona are prepared to offer three players plus cash to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

That is the claim from German newspaper Bild, who say the Catalan giants will supply a list of four players for Paris Saint-Germain to choose from.

The quartet on offer are; Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti.

Bild add that Barcelona will also offer £116 million in cash to sweeten the deal for Neymar.

