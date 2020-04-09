<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona has pulled out in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Willian despite being interested in the Brazilian in the past season.

Willian would be available for free at the end of the season and even at that the La Liga Champions are no longer keen on signing the former Shakhter Donetsk ace.

Barcelona want younger players that can serve for five or more years, while Willian wants a multi-year contract at 31.





Sport suggests the three-year deal demand from Willian, along with huge wages, put Barcelona off signing him.

Willian is likely to go to Arsenal or Tottenham, as both London clubs have expressed serious interest.

Barcelona will look elsewhere for recruitment as they aim to strengthen their team and prepare for life after Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou with their recent signings failing to measure up.