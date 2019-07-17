<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star Dani Alves is close to a move to Arsenal, according to report.

The Sun reported that Alves is prepared to take a huge pay cut to join The Gunners but still wants up to £200k-a-week wages.

The 36-year-old is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain last month and he fancies a move to the Emirates under the guidance of Samba star.

Manchester City is interested in the services of the right-back but the presence on his fellow Brazilian player Danilo prevents the deal, the Premier League Champions will only go for Alves if Danilo is asked to find another club for the upcoming season.

Alves played under Pep Guardiola and Emery in Barcelona and Paris Saint-German respectively, he is open to working with either of the managers again if he has the opportunity, Tottenham Hotspur is also monitoring the development.

The defender captained Brazil to the Copa America title last few weeks.