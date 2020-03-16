<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona have reportedly made it a priority to extend the contract of goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen has enjoyed another standout campaign, keeping eight clean sheets in 26 La Liga appearances.

According to Sport, senior Barça officials have already initiated fresh talks with the 27-year-old and his representatives.





Ter Stegen currently has two years left on his current deal.

It’s understood that both parties share a ‘positive relationship’ and are confident on agreeing a new deal.

Barça are also focusing their efforts on keeping Lionel Messi at the club, who recently expressed his frustration at “not being able to challenge for the Champions League”.