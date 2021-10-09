Barcelona pressures Ousmane Dembele to extend his contract

‘Sport’ claims that Barcelona is trying to speed up Ousmane Dembele’s contract extension talks now that he is recovering from an injury. Barcelona doesn’t want to be Dembele’s showcase for him to leave for free in June 2022.

Dembele had a new contract extension proposal from Barça for a couple of weeks now. Laporta and the rest of the board were calm about this deal, however, the situation has changed. ‘Sport’ reports that Barcelona wants to speed up the talks with the French winger.

The reason behind this change of plans is the imminent comeback of the winger, who was out injured for a couple of months. Barça has no intention of becoming Dembele’s showcase for him to perform well and get new offers from other clubs that he could join for free in June 2022.

The same media outlet suggests that he won’t sign a new contract until he knows his role under Koeman’s management.

According to ‘Mundo Deportivo’ the world champion is happy to extend his contract with Barcelona. The only thing left for Barcelona right now is to wait for Demebele’s answer to the contract extension proposal and hope he shows some loyalty towards the club. Dembele’s last game was playing for France in Euro 2020.