Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has hinted that the club could do further business this summer amid speculation linking them with a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba endured a fractious relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho last season and cast further doubt over his future following their opening-day win over Leicester City by suggesting that he is unable to say how he truly feels at the club.

The 25-year-old captained United against the Foxes and scored their first goal of the new campaign, but Bartomeu has refused to rule out the possibility of trying to prise him away from Old Trafford.

“I won’t speak of any names, we have respect for all clubs and there are 20 days left,” he told reporters after watching his side win the Spanish Super Cup in Morocco.

“We’ll see which players come out. We’re focused on the league, so it’s best to ask [Eric] Abidal, [Ramon] Planes or Pep Segura about players. There’s still time to do business.”

Barca have already brought in Malcom, Clement Lenglet, Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal this summer.