<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has denied claims the club hired a company called I3 Ventures to discredit some of the club’s players on social media.

On Monday, Spanish radio network Cadena SER alleged that Barça had been working with I3 Ventures to produce online content designed to protect Bartomeu and other members of the club’s board.

Pep Guardiola, Xavi, Carles Puyol and former president Joan Laporta were said to have been the subjects of negative social media posts, while current players Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique were reportedly also targeted.





But Barça quickly released a statement flatly denying the reports, before Bartomeu reiterated the club’s denial at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Barça have never hired any service to discredit anyone,” Bartomeu told reporters.

“Not our players, former players, politicians or our former president. We will defend ourselves wherever it is because it is false.

“This morning I gave the order to terminate the contract with I3 Ventures after it has been verified that one of the accounts linked to this company has made inappropriate comments to people in our organisation.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mundo Deportivo reported that Bartomeu will meet with Messi and other players to clarify the situation.