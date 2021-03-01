



The former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has been arrested, according to reports in Spain.

The Catalan police force arrived at the club on Monday to carry out a search and seize operation. The developments surround the so-called Barçagate scandal from last year, which saw club officials accused of orchestrating a smear campaign against players and coaches.

The campaign was accused of being a tool to defend Bartomeu against Barcelona players and coaches past and present who were critical of him.





RAC1 and Cadena SER both report that Bartomeu, who resigned as the club’s president in October, has been taken into police custody.

And he is not the only one, with Òscar Grau (who was CEO on Bartomeu’s board) and Director of Legal Services, Romà Gómez Ponti were also reportedly arrested.

The news breaks the week members will vote on Bartomeu’s replacement and just two days before a Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Sevilla.