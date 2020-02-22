<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona are reportedly ready to make a move for Bernardo Silva this summer having had a long-held interest in the Manchester City man.

Silva has been virtually ever-present in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI this season, playing 35 times in all competitions and scoring seven goals.

But although he has become one of the club’s most valuable stars there are suggestions that following City’s Champions League ban that the Portugal international could look to leave come May.





The Transfer Window Podcast, which is hosted by Times journalist Duncan Castles, claims that Barcelona are preparing an offer at the end of the season which would attempt to lure the 25-year-old to Camp Nou.

No City player has yet gone public with their intention to leave but it does seem likely that some will depart in order to play in Europe’s leading competition over the next two seasons.