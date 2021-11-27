Barcelona prepared to offer €20 million for Brazilian striker

Barcelona are reportedly willing to shell out €20 million to secure the services of 23-year-old Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral.

According to a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barcelona are determined to secure the services of Arthur Cabral in the January transfer window. The Catalan giants are willing to pay €20 million to swoop the Brazilian striker away from FC Basel.

Arthur Cabral has become one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe on the back of what has been a stunning 2021/22 season thus far. His exploits have also earned him a maiden call-up to the Brazilian national side while popping up on the radars of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

In 25 matches across all competitions, the 23-year-old striker has amassed a tally of 24 goals and eight assists. As a result, Cabral has emerged as a target for one of the biggest clubs in the world in Barcelona over a possible move in the January transfer window.

The interest from Barcelona is understandable, considering Sergio Aguero is sidelined indefinitely due to a heart condition that will require specific treatment. In addition, Martin Braithwaite is also a long-term absentee for the Blaugrana, with the Danish international recovering from a knee injury. Even when fit, Braithwaite is best used as a backup option.

So, as things stand, Luuk de Jong remains the only recognised striker who is fit and available. However, the Dutchman has failed to impress since arriving on loan from Sevilla in the summer, even drawing the ire of Barcelona legend Luis Suarez Miramontes.

Hence, Barcelona must sign a striker in the January transfer window, which, in turn, will address a major goalscoring issue that is plaguing Xavi’s team. To that end, Cabral is a viable target for the Catalan giants, who have recently opened talks to sign him in the January transfer window. And now, they are also ready to pay €20 million to land him.

Despite their financial woes, it is imperative for Barcelona to loosen their purse strings a little to bolster their squad and see through a decent campaign. With the club ready to spend €20 million to land Cabral, it remains to be seen if the Brazilian striker arrives at Camp Nou in the January transfer window.