Barcelona is interested in Premier League stars to replace Luis Suarez who is expected to be out in the next four months.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Chelsea center forward Olivier Giroud are considered at the Camp Nou as the ideal players to stand in place of the injured star at Barcelona.

Barcelona is hopeful to find a replacement for the former Liverpool star before the end of the winter transfer period.





Manger Quique Setien is aware that Suarez lacks direct replacement in the Barcelona team and he has drawn up possible replacement plans for the board.

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Edison Cavani is also linked with the La Liga giants, the Uruguayan forward recent submit a transfer request to Ligue 1 outfit as he pushes for a leave out of the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona has struggled without Suarez in front of goal, he scores 40 percent of Barcelona’s goal this season.