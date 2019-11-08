<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

La Liga champions Barcelona reportedly are plotting a stunning move for Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to El Chiringuito (h/t the Mirror), the Catalan giants are eager to land the Gabonese forward, just in case Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League next season.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'on Barcelona's radar' if Gunners miss Champions League https://t.co/WPY5RNvddJ #Barca #FCBarca — Barca FC Live News (@BarcaFCLive) November 8, 2019

Equally, Barcelona are searching for a replacement to aging Luis Suarez and see Auba as an ideal candidate to succeed the 32-year-old at Camp Nou.

The report further revealed that Barcelona could seal the deal during the winter transfer window in January.

At the last count, the Blaugrana could exploit the rumoured clause in Auba’s contract which permits him to walk away if Arsenal won’t play in the Champions League next season.

On the other hand, Barcelona will not break the bank to sign the striker, with only a year and a half left on his current contract.

Arsenal chiefs are not ready to let the players run down their contracts and leave for free after Aaron Ramsey’s departure in the summer.