<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two Barcelona players return from injury ahead of the El-Clasico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Wednesday as the Catalan outfit are handed an injury boost.

The return in Mundo Deportivo says both Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo joined the training on Thursday and have recovered well enough to make a possible return against Sociedad on Saturday.

The defenders may be included in the squad to face Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium on Saturday depending on their sharpness in training and if they do not suffer any set back from the injury.

The report also states that Arthur Melo did not train with the rest of the squad, the Brazilian is still down with an injury, Carles Alena could feature due to Arthur’s injury.

Barcelona will face Real Sociedad on Saturday before the midweek much anticipated El-Clasico against Real Madrid.