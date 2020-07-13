



Former Barcelona defender Lucas Digne has revealed why he left the La Liga giants for an adventure in the Premier League.

Digne left Barcelona two seasons ago to join Everton and after his second season with the Toffees he believed that he needed to play more games and his quest to play regularly.

“I needed to play, they (Marcos Silva and Marcel Brands) said I could enjoy life in England because the Premier League will be perfect for me, the high intensity and the challenge, and I thought the same thing.





“It’s different for the time, but it’s a football city. It feels like football is everything here.

“That’s what I want when you play for Everton, you know you have a lot of fans behind you.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender won four titles with Barcelona, including one La Liga, two Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup before he left for Goodison Park in 2016.