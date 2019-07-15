<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Barcelona player Takefusa Kubo has been impressive in Real Madrid pre-season training camp in Montreal, Canada for his sensational display.

The 18-year-old spent four years at Barcelona but with the youth set-up before the Catalonia club was sanctioned over violating FIFA’s policy on signing youth players.

The ban affected the young Japanese forward, he was sent back home but four years down the line he is back to Spain to join Barcelona arch-rivals Real Madrid where he is taking the pre-season by storm.

The Japanese attacking midfielder is expected to join the Castilla side next season, but with the performance so far he might be close to the first team soon than expected.

Kubo is in and around the first team in pre-season and his highlights in training have caught the eye.

He does dribbles with ease and he takes on players with pleasure as well as sitting down Keylor Navas before putting the ball in the net.

He is a real show of natural talent no wonder he is dubbed the Japanese Messi.